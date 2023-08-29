Democrats in no rush to lead opposition

Move Forward leader's status must be clarified before any decision is made, says Chuan

Former Democrat Party leader Chuan Leekpai arrives at the Miracle Grand Convention Hotel in Bangkok for a party meeting to select a new leader on July 9. The meeting was called off for lack of a quorum, the second failed attempt to choose a successor to Jurin Laksanawisit. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

It is too soon for the Democrat Party to consider becoming the lead party in the opposition even though the much larger Move Forward Party (MFP) has expressed no interest in the post, says former party leader Chuan Leekpai.

The case involving the qualifications of MFP leader Pita Limjaroenrat, who has the right to assume the post, is not settled, Mr Chuan said on Tuesday. Consequently, he said, it would be premature for the Democrats to give any thought to the role.

Last week Mr Pita said in a media interview that neither he nor his party wanted to be leader of the opposition. If he chose not to take on the role, then Move Forward MP Padipat Suntiphada would get to keep his post as deputy House speaker.

Under Section 106 of the charter, the opposition leader is appointed from the largest party in that camp. But an MP from the leading opposition party cannot serve as a cabinet minister or as the House speaker or deputy speaker.

Move Forward won 151 seats in the May 14 election, more than any other party, but was unable to get Mr Pita approved as prime minister in parliament, and later moved to the opposition benches.

The Democrats won just 25 seats and have been in turmoil since Jurin Laksanawisit stepped down as leader to take responsibility for the poor showing. Two attempts to select a new leader have ended in failure.

Mr Pita himself is suspended as an MP pending a court ruling on his media shareholding case, so the post is expected to be vacant until that case is finalised.

Mr Chuan said the Democrat Party would make a decision only once it becomes clear that Move Forward will definitely not take the opposition leadership role.

“The opposition leader post is important because it receives royal endorsement. Normally the biggest opposition party will take the post. But due to the problems it is understandable why the post is vacant,” he said.

Mr Chuan also said that because the Pheu Thai-led government is not yet fully formed, Mr Padipat need not step as a deputy speaker.

“Don’t make assumptions until the [MFP] leader’s problems are settled,” he said.