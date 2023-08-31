Prawit to resign as MP while retaining PPRP leadership

Outgoing Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon arrives at the office of the National Olympic Committee of Thailand in Bangkok on Thursday morning before saying he will resign as a list MP for the Palang Pracharath Party. (Photo: Wassana Nanuam)

Outgoing Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon said on Thursday he will resign as an MP but will remain as leader of the Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP).

Speaking to reporters before chairing a meeting of the National Olympic Committee of Thailand on Thursday, Gen Prawit said: "Don't ask me about politics. Soon, I will only be the party leader and will no longer be politically active."

Asked to elaborate, he said he will resign soon but did not specify a definite date.

Asked whether he would remain only as the PPRP leader, he said, "That's right."

Gen Prawit is the only PPRP MP on the party list. After him on the list is Santi Prompat, who has been tipped to be deputy minister of public health in the Pheu Thai-led government with Srettha Thavisin as the 30th prime minister. Mr Santi, having previously served as both transport minister and social development and human security minister with the Pheu Thai Party before joining the PPRP, would replace Gen Prawit as an MP in case he steps down.

Gen Prawit was all smiles and appeared in a good mood. "Good luck to everyone," he said before walking into the reception room.

When he emerged from the room shortly afterward, Gen Prawit waved to reporters, inviting them to take group photos with him for memorabilia.

The outgoing deputy prime minister said he still feels energetic working in the field of sports. As for politics, he said he would rather leave it to other people, adding, "I have done a lot already. Now I want to work for the betterment of the party."

Gen Prawit, 78, is one of the "Three Por Generals", a clique that also includes outgoing Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and outgoing Interior Minister Anupong Paojinda.