Policy statement nearly finalised: Srettha

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin smiles during his visit to Phuket last week to explore ways of promoting tourism and discuss the prospects for developing wellness tourism in the island province. (Photo: Achanthaya Cheunnirun)

The government's policy statement, to be delivered before parliament after the new cabinet is sworn into office, is nearly complete, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said on Thursday.

"The policy statement is expected to be ready within about a week, as it is almost 100% complete," said Mr Srettha of the Pheu Thai Party. "Dr Prommin Lertsuridej, the Pheu Thai Party's policy committee chairman, is in the process of gathering policies from all political parties in the coalition."

The prime minister said he would on Thursday make a telephone call to Pirapan Salirathavibhaga, leader of the United Thai Nation (UTN) Party, for a discussion on the matter.

Mr Srettha emphasised that the first cabinet meeting would prioritise teh reduction of energy prices. Other issues set for consideration include reduction of electric train fares, issuance of visas and farmers' debt moratorium.

The general manager of the Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives (BAAC) and the outgoing deputy minister of finance had been invited to discuss the farmers' debt moratorium, given the challenges many farmers have faced.

"Yesterday (Aug 30) Energy Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow came to give information. We already have a clear line (about reducing energy prices) but we need to look more into various figures. Also, we have to consult the Ministry of Finance about the budget. Based on our conversations, I think there should be no problems," Mr Srettha said.

On talks with executives of airlines, Mr Srettha said many airlines have shown willingness to increase their flight services in response to the government's plans to launch measures to stimulate tourism and spur the economy in the short term.