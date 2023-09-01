Cabinet line-up forwarded to King

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin greets the media as he arrives for a press conference at the Pheu Thai Party’s headquarters on Aug 24. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

The list of new cabinet members in the Pheu Thai-led government with Srettha Thavisin as prime minister has been forwarded to His Majesty the King for endorsement, a source at Government House reported on Friday.

The Secretariat of the Cabinet forwarded the list to the King on Friday after the Council of State checked the qualifications of some candidates on the list and found no problems with them.

It was earlier reported that one of the candidates requiring qualification clearance was Pichit Chuenban, a potential Prime Minister's Office minister from the Pheu Thai Party. Mr Pichit had served jail time for contempt of court in connection with the so-called "cash-stuffed paper bag" scandal, in which he represented former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra in a controversial land case in 2008.

According to the source, the entire process is likely to be completed this week. The government plans to deliver its policy statement to parliament on Sept 8, and the first cabinet meeting is expected to take place on Tuesday, Sept 12.

Outgoing Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam said earlier on Friday that there were no problems with the qualifications of the candidates in the cabinet line-up.

Khamphee Dithakorn, spokesman of the House of Representatives, said that after the new cabinet receives royal endorsement, the prime minister will lead them to have an audience with His Majesty for a swearing-in formality.

The prime minister will inform the House speaker (Wan Muhammad Nor Matha) once the policy statement has been finalised. The House speaker will then convene a joint session of parliament for the government to deliver the policy statement, Mr Khampee said.

When asked whether Sept 8 would be the date for the government to present its policy statement, Mr Khamphee said this is currently speculative, and the exact date has yet to be confirmed.

On Tuesday, Natthaporn Toprayoon, a lawyer and former adviser to the chief ombudsman, also sent a letter to Mr Srettha and the cabinet's secretariat, calling on them to verify the qualifications of some others who are tipped to serve as cabinet ministers, namely, Bhumajaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul; Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) secretary-general Capt Thamanat Prompow; Suriya Jungrungreangkit of Pheu Thai; and Pheu Thai's Somsak Thepsutin.

Mr Natthaporn said that Mr Anutin, who is tipped to serve as the interior minister, was accused by Pheu Thai's secretary-general Prasert Chantararuanghtong during a no-confidence debate of dereliction of duty and lack of transparency in the procurement of Covid-19 vaccines. He also said Capt Thamanat is not fit to hold a cabinet post given his conviction and incarceration for a drug-related offence in Australia in the 1990s.