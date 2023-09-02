HM King endorses cabinet

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin arrives at the Pheu Thai Party’s headquarters on Aug 24. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

His Majesty the King has endorsed the list of cabinet ministers with Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin concurrently serving as finance minister.

The Royal Gazette on Saturday published the list of 34 cabinet members.

His Majesty on Friday approved a royal command appointing the cabinet ministers nominated by Mr Srettha, according to the Royal Gazette.

The new cabinet ministers are as follows:

- Mr Srettha of the Pheu Thai Party serves as prime minister and finance minister

- Phumtham Wechayachai of Pheu Thai, a deputy prime minister and commerce minister

- Somsak Thepsutin of Pheu Thai, a deputy prime minister

- Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara of Pheu Thai, a deputy prime minister and foreign affairs minister

- Anutin Charnvirakul of the Bhumjaithai Party, a deputy prime minister and interior minister

- Pol Gen Patcharawat Wongsuwon of the Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP), a deputy prime minister and natural resources and environment minister

- Pirapan Salirathavibhaga of the United Thai Nation (UTN) Party, a deputy prime minister and energy minister

- Ms Puangpetch Chunla-iad of Pheu Thai, Prime Minister's Office minister

- Sutin Klungsang of Pheu Thai, defence minister

- Krisada Chinavicharana of Pheu Thai, a deputy minister of finance

- Julapun Amornvivat of Pheu Thai, a deputy minister of finance

- Chakrapong Saengmanee of Pheu Thai, a deputy minister of foreign affairs

- Ms Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol of Pheu Thai, tourism and sports minister

- Varawut Silpa-archa of the Chartthaipattana Party, social development and human security minister

- Ms Supamas Isarabhakdi of Bhumjaithai, higher education, science research and innovation minister

- Capt Thamanat Prompow of the PPRP, agriculture and cooperatives minister

- Chaiya Phromma of Pheu Thai, a deputy minister of agriculture and cooperatives

- Anucha Nakasai of the UTN, a deputy minister of agriculture and cooperatives

- Suriya Juangroonruangkit of Pheu Thai, transport minister

- Ms Manaporn Charoensri of Pheu Thai, a deputy minister of transport

- Surapong Piyachot of Pheu Thai, a deputy minister of transport

- Prasert Chanthararuangthong of Pheu Thai, digital economy and society minister

- Napinthorn Srisanpang of Bhumjaithai, a deputy minister of commerce

- Kriang Kantinan of Pheu Thai, a deputy minister interior

- Songsak Thongsri of Bhumjaithai, a deputy minister of interior

- Chada Thaiset of Bhumjaithai, a deputy minister of interior

- Pol Col Thawee Sodsong of the Prachachat Party, justice minister.

- Pipat Ratchakitprakarn of Bhumjaithai, labour minister

- Sermsak Pongpanich of Pheu Thai, culture minister

- Pol Gen Permpoon Chidchob of Bhumjaithai, education minister

- Surasak Phancharoenworakul of Bhumjaithai, a deputy minister of education

- Dr Cholnan Srikaew of Pheu Thai, public health minister

- Santi Promphat of the PPRP, a deputy minister of public health

- Ms Pimpatra Wichaikul of the UTN, a deputy minister of interior

It was earlier reported that one of the candidates requiring qualification clearance was Pichit Chuenban, a potential Prime Minister's Office minister from the Pheu Thai Party.

Mr Pichit had served jail time for contempt of court in connection with the so-called "cash-stuffed paper bag" scandal, in which he represented former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra in a controversial land case in 2008.

TV Channel 3 reported on Saturday that Mr Pichit withdrew himself from the list.

The May 14 general election led to months of political wrangling, after election-winning Move Forward Party (MFP) leader and prime ministerial candidate Pita Limjaroenrat was rejected by conservative parliamentary blocs, including the junta-appointed Senate -- paving the way for runners-up Pheu Thai to form a controversial coalition government.

Political analyst Yuttaporn Issarachai said that the royal command indicates the country is one step closer to having a new government.

"The new cabinet needs to take an oath of allegiance before the king, and declare their policies in the parliament. Then, it will be considered fully-functioned," Mr Yuttaporn told AFP.

Some critics have pointed to the new cabinet's similarity to the previous one.

"Some people say it's the old cabinet with Pheu Thai in it. This is the result of forming the government with the rival parties," Mr Yuttaporn said.