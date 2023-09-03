MFP's Padipat faces legal action for beer review

Padipat: Will likely have to pay a fine

Deputy House speaker Padipat Suntiphada has acknowledged claims he publicised craft beer, at Phitsanulok's public health office.

Mr Padipat, Move Forward Party (MFP) MP for Phitsanulok, has come under fire after he drank and reviewed beer from his home province on social media, and also posted a picture of himself holding the can on his Facebook page with a message saying Phitsanulok launched its first craft beer on Aug 14.

Some people filed complaints to the Phitsanulok public health office, accusing him of violating Section 32 of the Alcoholic Beverage Control Act, which says no one shall advertise or display, directly or indirectly, alcohol or encourage others to drink.

Mr Padipat on Friday met Dr Kraisuk Phetburanin, chief of the Phitsanulok provincial public health office, to acknowledge the charge against him. He also took the chance to clarify his intentions and seek legal advice, a source said on Saturday.

The office's special legal expert, Narit Kantawan, and the president of the Public Health Lawyers Association also joined the meeting.

Mr Narit said the legal team of the provincial public health office is inspecting each photo and clip uploaded by Mr Padipat to his Facebook, Instagram and TikTok accounts to see if he breached the Alcoholic Beverage Control Act.

In addition, the legal team is verifying documents from Thaispirit Industry, the brewery in Bang Pakong district of Chachoengsao, and Phitsanulok Brewing, the distributor, to see if the drink with 5% alcohol content is classified as an alcoholic beverage under the Excise Act.

Under the act, those who violate Section 32 can face up to a year in jail, a fine of up to 500,000 baht, or both.

Mr Padipat said he is willing to face legal action. But he is likely to be fined 50,000 baht as this would be a first-time offence, a source said.