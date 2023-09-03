Nipat to be assistant to defence minister

Gen Nipat Thonglek, in yellow shirt, takes part in a Big Cleaning Day activity organised by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration behind the Bangkok bus terminal on Kamphangphet 6 road on March 28. He was then an adviser to the Bangkok governor. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

Newly-appointed Defence Minister Sutin Klungsang has invited Gen Nipat Thonglek, a former permanent secretary for defence, to be his assistant.

Gen Nipat, who is currently an adviser to Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt, said he has accepted Mr Sutin's invitation.



He said he would tender his resignation as adviser to the Bangkok governor in one or two weeks to take up the new job.



Gen Nipat said Mr Sutin, who invited him for a meeting, has already given him some assignments which form part of the new government policies. They include an adjustment of the military drafting system as well as restructuring and modernising of the armed forces.



Mr Sutin also talked to him about making military units more accessible and friendly to the people. For instance, military hospitals should be more open to accepting the general public for treatment, and land designated for military use should be diverted for agriculture, Gen Nipat said.



"Our military units are not engaged in fighting with anyone. All of our neighbouring countries are friends. It's time for we soldiers to care for the livelihood of the people," Gen Nipat said.



In a related development, Prime Minister Srettha Thavision, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara and Mr Sutin on Sunday had a working lunch at the Rosewood Hotel on Ploenchit road in Bangkok with Gen Songwit Noonpakdee, Gen Charoenchai Hinthao and Adm Adung Pan-iam, who have been appointed the new commanders of the Royal Thai Armed Forces, the Royal Thai Army and the Royal Thai Navy respectively, effective from Oct 1.



Absent from the lunch was ACM Panpakdee Pattanakul, who has also been appointed commander of the Royal Thai Air Force, effective from Oct 1. He was on an overseas trip and due to return to Thailand on Sept 9.