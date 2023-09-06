Arrest warrant for missing former culture minister and Pattaya mayor

Then-culture minister Itthiphol Kunplome, at the National Theatre in January. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

The whereabouts of former culture minister and Pattaya mayor Itthiphol Kunplome remained unknown on Wednesday, as he faced an arrest warrant for failing to show up for arraignment on charges over a controversial condominium development in Pattaya over a decade ago.

Mr Itthiphol was not seen at his residence or the office of his political faction in Bang Lamung district of Chon Buri province on Wednesday morning. The premises appeared deserted.

He did not report as ordered to public prosecutors, who planned to take him to the Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases in Rayong on Monday. The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) was subsequently instructed to seek a court warrant for his arrest, and it was approved on Tuesday.

Kosolwat Inthuchanyong, deputy spokesman of the Office of the Attorney-General (OAG), said on Wednesday that Mr Itthiphol allegedly illegally approved construction of the Waterfront Suites & Residences condominium project in Pattaya on Sept 10, 2008, when he was Pattaya mayor. Bali Hai Co was the project owner.

Mr Kosolwat said the NACC filed the case with the OAG on Aug 3 and the attorney-general ordered Mr Ittiphol's prosecution on Aug 30.

The incomplete Waterfront Suites & Residences project stands next to the Pattaya Bay. (Bangkok Post file photo)

The NACC accused Mr Itthiphol of malfeasance under Section 157 of the Criminal Code, which carries a prison term of one to 10 years. The 15-year statute of limitations of the case will expire on Sunday.

Mr Itthiphol, 50, was until recently the minister for culture, appointed a member of the second cabinet of former prime minister Prayut Chan-o-cha in July 2019. He is a younger brother of former Pattaya mayor Sonthaya Kunplome.

The Waterfront condominium project was designed to have 57 floors on two-rai of land at the foot of Khao Phra Tamnak hill, adjacent to Pattaya Bay and Bali Hai Pier.

The project was challenged over its design and the land it was built on it. The incomplete building has already been odered demolished.