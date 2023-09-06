PM Srettha says he'll prove his ability within 6 months

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin greets reporters as he and his new cabinet ministers enter Government House for the first time on Wednesday. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin undertook to prove his ability to administer the country within 3-6 months on Wednesday, and said was open to ideas that would benefit the people.

Mr Srettha gave the promise after he and members of his new cabinet entered Government House for the first time on Wednesday morning.

They first paid respect at the shrine outside the building, and then sat down to discuss the government's policy statement to be delivered to the parliament next Monday.

"I need time for national administration and I would like some six or three months (to prove my performance). I believe I have an open mind. I will listen to anyone who has useful information and useful recommendations," Mr Srettha said after chairing the special cabinet meeting.

He said he was determined to work in the best interests of the people.

Asked about the policies his government deems urgent, Mr Srettha said it would help farmers by reducing the cost of fertilisers and pesticides and finding new markets for their produce.

At its first regular meeting on Wednesday next week, the cabinet would approve measures to help farmers overcome water shortages resulting from the El Nino pattern, the prime minister said.

According to a policy statement draft available at the parlweatheriament on Wednesday, the government's immediate policies include the 10,000-baht digital wallet money handout, solutions for farm, business and civil sector debt, more reasonable energy prices, visa facilitation for visitors from targeted countries and people attending international meetings, and rewriting the constitution.