Flat B20 train fare in 2 years, says transport minister

A passenger gets help buying a ticket from a vending machine at a station on the Yellow Line. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

New Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit said on Wednesday it would take two years to implement a flat 20-baht fare for train commuters in Greater Bangkok.

He also said the operators should increase returns to the state as the government's policy would attract more passengers, which would lead to increased revenues.

Mr Suriya said the 20-baht fare would take time to introduce because it would involve a lot of negotiating with the many parties concerned, with the electric railway concessions under the supervision of several organisations.

"For a 20-baht flat fare, operators must have computerised systems capable of calculating costs and operating in an integrated ticketing system," Mr Suriya said.

The Mass Rapid Transit Authority already had such a system, but the BTS Skytrain did not. There would be negotiations for the installation of the system, which would cost about a billion baht, the transport minister said.

A 20-baht flat fare for Bangkok was one of the campaign policies of the coalition-core Pheu Thai Party before the May 14 general election.

A Yellow Line monorail train, connecting Samrong and Phawana stations, whizzes past a traffic jam during rush hour. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

Mr Suriya said once it was in place, operators' revenues would rise because more people would choose to travel by train. The government would ask the operators to return the favour to the state.

A study predicted the number of passengers would rise about 10%.

He also said the government would subsidise the flat fare policy, and he would discuss with academics a subsidy proposal from the Department of Rail Transport.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said previously that all Bangkok's railways and their ticketing systems would be integrated, and commuters would need have only one ticket card.

Present fares range from 17 to 47 baht, depending on the system and distance travelled.