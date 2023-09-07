MFP says PT policy statement lacks core promises to voters

The opposition Move Forward Party (MFP) has vowed to scrutinise the Pheu Thai-led coalition's policy statement, which is due to be declared in parliament next Monday, claiming the party seems to have omitted its key promises, including electing a new charter-drafting assembly.

In a notice posted on its account on X, formerly known as Twitter, the MFP urged the public to join it in putting the new government's policy statement under the microscope.

The party also provided as reference a link to a copy of the government's 52-page statement.

This suggests the government has failed to include three promises it made to voters -- to elect a new constitution-drafting assembly, raise the minimum daily wage and cut the electric rail service fare to a fixed rate of 20 baht per trip, the MFP said.

"Several promises are missing. Please keep a close watch on the government's policy declaration and the MFP's debate on it soon," wrote the MFP.

Phakamon Noonanan, deputy spokeswoman for the MFP, criticised the new government for intending to shorten the parliamentary debate on the policy statement to one day, saying this would set an even lower standard than the past government, which in 2019 allowed two days for a similar debate.

Digital Economy and Society Minister Prasert Chanthararuangthong insisted only Monday should be sufficient for the debate, saying the final decision on the exact time will be decided today at a tripartite meeting of the government, Senate and opposition whips.

Senator Kamnoon Sidhisamarn, in his capacity as spokesman for the Senate whip, said the Senate has received a copy of the government's policy statement and are studying it in preparation for Monday's debate.

The 10,000-baht digital wallet policy appears to be the main focus of the Senate's debate, in which it will ask where the funding is set to come from, he said.

As for any constitutional rewrite, the government said the chapter concerning the King will not be amended.