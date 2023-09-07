New govt's agenda outlined in draft paper

Cabinet members led by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, seated, ninth from right, pose at Government House before taking their oaths of office in front of Their Majesties the King and Queen at Dusit Palace on Tuesday. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

A draft policy statement has been handed out to parliamentarians highlighting the Srettha government's priorities, including the 10,000-baht digital wallet scheme, addressing debt problems, cutting energy costs and revising the charter.

The 52-page document submitted to MPs is for studying before Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin delivers it to parliament on Sept 11. The document divides the government work plans into short-term, mid-term and long-term.

One of the top priorities featured in the short-term plan is to jumpstart the economy through the Pheu Thai Party's 10,000-baht digital wallet scheme, which is expected to be launched early next year.

The government expects an increase in tax revenue from the stimulus programme and touts the scheme as laying a foundation for the country's digital economy and increasing efficiency and transparency in the country's payment system.

Debt problems in the agriculture and business sectors will be addressed while measures will be rolled out to ease household debt burdens and high operating and financial costs for SMEs, according to the draft statement.

The government will also seek to lower energy costs, including electricity, fuel and cooking gas, revamp energy use and promote the production of clean and renewable energy sources.

The document said the government intends to boost tourist arrivals through a visa-free scheme for target countries and a fast-track visa scheme for Mice (meetings, incentives, conventions, exhibitions) visitors.

The short-term plan also involves a proposed revision of the 2017 charter where the government will explore ways to ensure wide public participation in the process.

For middle-term and long-term plans, the government plans to increase revenue through finding new markets abroad for Thai products and services.

It will also speed up negotiation frameworks on free trade agreements (FTA) with prospective partners and improve the approval process for foreign investment applications.

The document said the government will support restructuring security agencies to prepare them for emerging security threats and challenges. Military reforms will include improving transparency in defence spending, replacing military conscription with a voluntary programme, and cutting back on the number of generals.

The draft also said the government would look to enhance the universal healthcare scheme and carry on with carbon-neutral policies.