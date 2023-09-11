High hopes for policy statement

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin

As the government spells out its policy statement in parliament on Monday, people have high expectations for it to make good on its promises to deal with bread-and-butter issues affecting their lives and turn the economy around.

The Bangkok Post has asked businesses and career groups about their concerns and what action the new government should take to help ease people's plight.

Call for economic stimulus

The private sector has called on the Pheu Thai-led coalition government to come up with stimulus packages to jump-start the economy and boost consumption as well as attract foreign tourists.

Thaniwan Koonmongkon, president of the Thai Restaurant Association, said she wanted the government to curb rising production costs, particularly high energy prices which in turn push up the prices of consumer goods.

"The government should take steps to control the prices of liquefied petroleum gas and vehicle fuels," Ms Thaniwan said. "Existing measures seem to benefit only small food shops rather than big restaurants that have to spend a lot on LPG and transport costs.

"Some small shops just raise their food prices by 5–10 baht but big ones cannot afford to do so, so they have to reduce food portions and sell at the same prices or launch promotional campaigns to boost sales," she said.

She also urged the new government to carry on with a policy initiated by its predecessor which provided restaurateurs with low-interest loans during the Covid-19 pandemic, where borrowers pay only interest while principal payments are waived for a certain period.

As the waiver of principal payments is nearing its end, she said the government should extend it to help restaurant operators.

Ms Thaniwan added that the government should constantly roll out campaigns to promote Thai food to pull in foreign tourists.

"The World Kaphrao Thailand Grand Prix 2023 is a good example of how we can promote soft power," she said.

The event, organised under the theme of "the Greatest Kaphrao on Earth", is a national competition to find the best kaphrao recipe in the country. It was held along Klong Phadung Krung Kasem near Hua Lamphong railway station last month.

She also said the government's 10,000-baht digital wallet scheme should be implemented as quickly as possible to spur domestic spending.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin previously said the government plans to give away 10,000 baht in digital money to Thais aged over 16 by Feb 1 and insisted the money would be given in a single payment.

The giveaway is aimed at stimulating spending in local communities in the first six months, wi th the help of blockchain technology to ensure the money is spent within a 4-kilometre radius of the recipients' registered address.

Kanyarat Heman, a food vendor at a market in Bang Na district, complained about the rising prices of food ingredients on top of the high cost of renting her food stall.

She said she wants the government to provide low-interest loans to vendors and suggested that those who are qualified for the plan must sell food at controlled prices.

The government should also subsidise food prices as it does fuel prices, she added.

Pulling in tourists

Sanga Ruangwattanakul, president of the Khao San Road Business Association, said Khao San Road has long been a Bangkok popular attraction for foreign backpackers.

He said there are also similar backpacker hangouts known for their vibrant entertainment in other provinces such as Bang La Road in Phuket's Kathu district and Chaweng beach on Koh Samui in Surat Thani.

All agencies must work together to roll out measures to pull in more tourists, Mr Sanga said, while welcoming the government's proposed visa-free policy for Chinese visitors, a move widely tipped as a potent short-term stimulus.

"Chinese visitors to Thailand have to pay a visa fee of about US$50 [1,800 baht] each. One-fourth of tourists in Thailand are Chinese," he said.

"Before the Covid-19 pandemic, more than 40 million foreigners visited Thailand, of whom about 11 million were Chinese tourists. This year, the target is about 25 million, of which 7–8 million will be visitors from China.

"The implementation of the visa-free policy will greatly help revitalise the economy," he said.

The government should also regulate the zoning of entertainment establishments to allow Bangkok's well-known night venues, such as Khao San Road, Ratchadaphisek Road and Soi Thong Lo, to open late, he added.

Workers' expectations

Sawit Kaeowan, chair of the Thai Labour Solidarity Committee, said a lack of job security, short-term contracts and outsourcing subcontracting are a major concern for workers as they adversely affect workers' rights and benefits.

"Workers cannot plan for their future as they are always at risk of being put out of work anytime," he said.

With rising living costs, workers have to struggle to make ends meet daily, he said, adding workers in Bangkok and its surrounding provinces earn the minimum daily wage of 353 baht.

They receive a wage only for the work performed on a given day, he said, noting they don't get paid when they are on holiday.

"That means they work six days a week but they still have to spend for seven days a week," Mr Sawit said.

"So, they have to work overtime to earn extra [money] to support their families. Some have no choice but to turn to loan sharks who charge exorbitant interest rates."

He called on the new government to keep their promise to improve people's quality of life and curb rising costs as well as reduce travel expenses, particularly along Bangkok's electric rail network.

"I believe most people will give the government an opportunity to work and meet people's expectations," Mr Sawit said.

He added that the ruling Pheu Thai Party should provide more details regarding how to achieve its proposed minimum daily wage of 600 baht by 2027 and carry out its pledge of a 25,000-baht salary for graduates with bachelor's degrees.

Mr Sawit also said the Bhumjaithai Party, which is part of the coalition government, did not present any particular policies regarding labour issues during the election.

Therefore, he said he would meet Labour Minister Phitphat Ratchakitparakarn, who is deputy Bhumjaithai leader, and bring labour issues to his attention.

Helping the grassroots

Chalerm Changthongmadun, head of the Thai Motorcycle Taxi Drivers Association, wants the government to ensure that motorcycle taxi drivers are well-regulated and registered in line with the law.

Out of about 130,000 applying for licences in Bangkok, only about 80,000 have registered successfully, he said, adding the procedure is surrounded by red tape, disheartening applicants.

Regarding the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration prohibiting motorcycle taxi stands on city pavements, Mr Chalerm said the curb has made life difficult for drivers as it is hard to find spaces for their stands.

Renting private spaces for the stands also costs a lot of money, he said.

"We want the government to provide spaces for the motorcycle taxi stands with security cameras so we can provide services to people in need," Mr Chalerm said.

He also suggests the government find measures to allow motorcycle taxi drivers access to alternative energy sources to help reduce fuel costs.

Currently, motorcycle taxi drivers are not allowed by law to resell their licensed vests to people who do not have a proper licence as this risks passengers' safety.

Previously, licenced motorcycle taxi drivers' vests could be sold for thousands of baht. This illegal practice was also blamed for causing drivers to charge passengers excessive rates.

But Mr Chalerm said the government should make the sale of the vests legal and set a standard price for a vest so drivers in need of money can sell their vests or use them as collateral for loans.

He also said the government should support efforts to develop an application for passengers to use the services of licensed motorcycle taxi drivers.

He said he previously met with Mr Srettha at Pheu Thai's headquarters for talks on these issues.

He said the PM would instruct the Transport Minister to set up a committee to look into these matters within two months.

Boonserm Sompong, president of the Public Taxi Driver Association, said that taxi drivers are now struggling with rising fuel costs and have to work long hours to make ends meet.

During Pheu Thai's election campaigning, the association asked the party to set up a fund for taxi drivers who could no longer work due to old age or disabilities as drivers are not covered by social security.

He also said the current taxi fare rate, which starts at 35 baht, should be raised to 45 baht so drivers can earn enough income.