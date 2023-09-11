Move Forward Party slams 'vague' Srettha policy statement

Move Forward Party deputy leader Sirikanya Tansakul replies to the government policy statement in parliament on Monday. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

Move Forward Party deputy leader Sirikanya Tansakul slammed the Pheu Thai Party-led government's policy statement to parliament as being vague and lacking goals, indicators and timeframes.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin delivered his policy statement on Monday morning.

Ms Sirikanya said in reply that a good policy statement must detail directions and methods towards goals and a timeframe for when these targets can be achieved.

"This policy statement is no different from a document released earlier. It does not elaborate. There are only broad words but no indicators... If it was a GPS signal, the country would be lost," Ms Sirikanya said.

She was disappointed with the policy statement. The Pheu Thai Party had done better with the policy statement of former prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra.

The Yingluck government's policy statement had clear goals, timeframes of from one to four years and policies announced during the election campaign, Ms Sirikanya said.

"A good policy statement should first have clear goals, practical performance indicators and clear timeframes. It should not say what Thailand should be without any indicators to show if Thailand achieves the goals... It should not be just a wish list," she said.

Mr Srettha's statement to the parliament did not contain timeframes for the achievement of Pheu Thai's campaign policies, the deputy leader of the Move Forward Party said.

She asked if the government itself actually doubted its policies, or whether the government's policies must be broad because there were so many coalition parties from different blocs.

Ms Sirikanya said the statement did not include any policies to solve the problems in the southern border provinces. She asked, were the problems in the far South not urgent?

She also warned the government needed to ensure it had enough money to back its 560-billion-baht digital money handout. Without real money to support the policy, it could cause inflation in the world of digital money and shake the confidence of shop owners, Ms Sirikanya said.

Without solving root causes, including the groups of capitalists who had monopolistic power, Thai economic problems could not be solved in a sustainable manner, she said.

She expected the government to give details of its policies in its national budget statement.