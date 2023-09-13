Cabinet approves Prasert as next energy permanent secretary

Prasert Sinsukprasert, director-general of Alternative Energy Development and Efficiency, gives a special lecture on Sept 8. He will be the next permanent secretary for the Ministry of Energy, succeeding Kulit Sombatsiri who retires on Sept 30. (Photo: Alternative Energy Development and Efficiency Facebook)

The cabinet has approved the appointment of Prasert Sinsukprasert as the new permanent secretary of the Ministry of Energy.

Mr Prasert is currently director-general for alternative energy development and efficiency. His promotion to permanent secretary was appoved on the recommendation of the energy minister, effective from Oct 1.

Mr Prasert will succeed Kulit Sombatsiri, who will retire on Sept 30. Mr Kulit has held this position for five years.

Mr Prasert, 57, has a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Chulalongkorn University, a master’s in energy conversion, power and transmission from George Washington University in the USA and a PhD in energy management and policy from the University of Pennsylvania, USA.