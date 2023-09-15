PM Srettha appoints 9 advisers

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin emerges from his first cabinet meeting at Government House on Wednesday. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has appointed nine advisers, with former finance minister Kittirat Na-Ranong serving as his chief adviser.

Mr Srettha, also finance minister, signed a Prime Minister’s Office order on Thursday, endorsing the appointment of the nine specialists as advisers to the prime minister.

According to the order, their main responsibility is to provide guidance and offer insights or suggestions on tasks assigned by the prime minister.

The nine advisers include:

Kittirat, former deputy prime minister and finance minister.

Tewan Liptapanlop, leader of the Chartpattananakla Party.

Pichai Chunhavajira, former chairman of Bangchak Corporation.

Supanit Chaiyawat, a close associate of Mr Srettha and an independent director of property developer Sansiri Public Company Limited.

Pimol Srivikorn, chairman of the Pheu Thai Party’s sports policies committee and president of the Taekwondo Association of Thailand.

Pichit Chuenban, a lawyer who worked with convicted former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra.

Chonlatit Surasawadi, former director-general of the Royal Forestry Department.

Chai Watcharong, government spokesman and veterinarian.