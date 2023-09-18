B400 minimum wage by New Year, says PM

Workers hold a May Day parade from the Democracy Monument to Government House to highlight their cause, on May 1. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

Agreement is expected on raising the minimum daily wage to about 400 baht before the New Year, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said on Monday.

Mr Srettha, who is also finance minister, said increasing the minimum wage is one of the government's short-term policies to improve the people's economic well-being.

He had talked to people in the small-and-medium enterprise and industrial sectors about the economic roadmap, to convince them of the country's economic potential.

"At present, some workers in certain fields are already being paid more than 400 baht a day, but not in every province. We will look into this matter and expect to see the minimum daily wage go up to about 400 baht before the New Year, or by November-December," said the prime minister.



The current minimum daily wage ranges from 328 to 354 baht, depending on the province.

Mr Srettha admitted it would be difficult to implement the 20-baht flat electric train fare policy in Bangkok in just three months. The government had been in talks abut this with legal experts and the relevant agencies. The process of fully implementing the policy was arduous, but the government had started working towards that goal, he said.

Mr Srettha also said he had talked to the new director-general of the Revenue Department about land and house taxes, inheritance and other taxes to reduce tax inequality.



He said those who invest in other countries and bring home revenue must also be taxed, starting Jan 1.