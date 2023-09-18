Govt gives B1.5m to Libyan flood relief effort

Foreign Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara, left, is seen at the donation ceremony with Libyan charge d'affaires in Bangkok Ashoor Salem Ashoor Omran at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

The government on Monday donated 1.5 million baht to relief efforts for the Libyan flood disaster.

The donation was presented to Ashoor Salem Ashoor Omran, the Charge d'affaires at the Libyan embassy at a ceremony at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Foreign Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara said the government would like to express its sincere condolences for the tragic loss that the Libyan government and people suffered from the deadly flood in northeastern Libya.

"This small token represents sincerity and goodwill, as well as the cordial ties between both countries," he said.

"I believe that the strong will and resilience of Libyans would allow the country to overcome all challenges during this time. Please reassure that Thailand will continue to be a true friend Libya can rely on," Mr Parnpree added.

He later said the Thai government was saddened by the flooding disaster and its effects on Libyans and that he told the Libyan charge d' affaires that Thailand would provide more assistance if it was wanted.

"For us we are ready to assist and support in every way. Today’s donation is not that much and may partially relieve the suffering but if there is any other way they want us to help, they are more than welcome,'' he added.

When asked about the charge d' affaires response, he said the envoy thanked the Thai government and people for standing by them.

The disaster struck on Sept 10 when rising waters from Storm Daniel burst two upstream dams near Derna in the northeast of the country, sending a wall of water crashing into the city.

According to the latest UN death toll, at least 3,958 people died, more than 9,000 were missing and at least 40,000 people were displaced.