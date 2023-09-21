Mallika resigns as Democrat Party member

Mallika: I want to spend more time with my family.

Mallika Boonmeetrakool Mahasook has resigned from the opposition Democrat Party.

Ms Mallika, who was a member of the party's executive committee, announced her resignation on Wednesday night during her live programme on TikTok social media platform, saying she would to take a break from politics to spend her life in private.

The 50-year-old former list-MP said that she had no problems with the party, and after becoming certain of her decision, she informed Democrat senior members about it.

Ms Mallika said she wants to spend more time with her family, adding that she would concentrate on her role as the chair of the Mallika for the People Foundation, which focuses on public interests.

The politician said she will continue hosting her nightly 8pm talk show on TikTok. The show has about 118,000 followers.

She said she would officially hand her resignation to the party on Thursday.

The Democrat Party, an opposition party in the House of Representatives, is widely known to have been plagued with internal rifts. Following the resignation of Jurin Laksanawisit as party leader, the Democrats had called two general assemblies to elect a new leader but failed to proceed on both occasions due to a lack of quorum.

Mr Jurin announced his resignation to take responsibility for the Democrats' poor showing in the May 14 general election, winning only 25 House seats, about half the number it won in the 2019 poll.