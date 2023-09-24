PM talks up Thai credentials at UN meet

Srettha tells world that country is ready to do business again

Speaking on the world stage: Prime Minister and Finance Minister Srettha Thavisin addresses the 78th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA78) in New York. He says the assembly marks his first step to tell the world that Thailand is open to investment and that it is now welcoming back tourists.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has hailed his visit to the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA78) as a success, saying it marks a first step in telling the world that Thailand is now welcoming foreign investors again.

He was speaking to reporters after delivering a statement at the UNGA78 general debate at the UN Headquarters in New York.

Asked to assess his first participation in the international event as prime minister, Mr Srettha, who also serves as finance minister, said "It is a positive sign and a good starting point. It is the first step in telling the world that Thailand is open [to investment].

"We are ready for both inbound and outbound investment. There will be not only investors from abroad, but several Thai companies are also ready to invest in foreign countries."

He also thanked the Foreign Affairs Ministry and the Board of Investment for their efforts to draw foreign investors into Thailand.

Mr Srettha said he attached importance to Thailand's bid to apply for membership of the United Nations Human Rights Council. Thailand is Asean's candidate for the 2025-2027 term.

"We have neighbouring countries surrounding us, such as Malaysia, Laos and Cambodia. The most sensitive issue is the Myanmar crisis. We have to take care of people fleeing the fighting as Thailand shares a more than 1,000-kilometre border with Myanmar," he said.

Mr Srettha also shared his thoughts on a range of issues during the event.

They include issues related to food security, global warming, changing climate, global peace, and the sufficiency economy philosophy conceived by His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great, he said.

Commenting on security matters, Mr Srettha said achieving a lasting peace is a delicate issue. Thailand believes in peace and sustainable prosperity and it will try to avoid interfering in other countries' internal affairs.

"Some countries are known to have fallen out with others. Our country is small, but we are proud of our independence.

"It is incumbent upon this government and its leader to maintain the country's independence and stay neutral. We believe in peace and sustainable prosperity," the prime minister said.

Mr Srettha also posted on X, formerly Twitter, that: "Wrapped up my mission at #UNGA78 at the General Debate, where I shared the global vision with leaders from over 190 countries.

"Now is the time to pursue our common agenda for peace, prosperity, and sustainability for all. Thailand invites every nation to be more ambitious in our common goals, accelerate our actions and work harder together to address the challenges we all face. Only together can we build a better future for generations to come," he wrote.

Government spokesman Chai Wacharonke gave a summary of remarks delivered by Mr Srettha at the UNGA78 general debate.

The PM highlighted Thailand's new chapter in its democracy, and the government's commitment to strengthening democratic institutions and values in the country, and uplift the well-being of Thais.

The PM said Thailand will play a constructive role in partnership with the international community, and forge closer ties and greater prosperity through commerce, investment, and trade agreements, leading to the betterment of all.

The country also intends to work closely with all nations to tackle multiple global challenges head-on.

On sustainable peace, Thailand welcomes the secretary-general's efforts to establish a New Agenda for Peace, which the country believes will spearhead efforts to revive multilateralism and enhance the UN's role as a platform for achieving global peace.

The country reaffirms commitment to maintaining peace and inclusivity.

According to the prime minister, sustainable peace and development is undeniably linked with respect for human rights, human dignity, and freedoms.

To this end, the government is working to advance equality and justice, especially for the most vulnerable and the marginalised through strengthening the rule of law and increasing transparency within the government.

The government will ensure that the law is fair and applied equally to all.