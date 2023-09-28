Move Forward ‘expels’ its deputy speaker

By ensuring that Padipat Suntiphada can keep his position as deputy House speaker, Move Forward hopes to benefit from having someone sympathetic to its aims in the chair during legislative sessions.

The Move Forward Party has decided to “expel” its Phitsanulok MP Padipat Suntiphada so that he can continue to serve as deputy speaker of the House of Representatives.

The decision by the party’s new executive board and MPs, announced on Thursday night, also ensures that it can be “the opposition completely” and its new leader Chaithawat Tulathon will be the opposition leader.

Under Section 106 of the constitution, the opposition leader is appointed from the biggest party not in government. That party’s MPs cannot serve as cabinet ministers or as House speaker or deputy speaker.

As long as one of its MPs serves as first deputy speaker, Move Forward cannot legally lead the opposition despite commanding the largest number of seats in the House, at 151.

Move Forward said in a statement that it was aware of the constitutional provision and tried to find a solution. When it discussed the issue with Mr Padipat, he said he wanted to keep the deputy speaker’s post.

Mr Chaithawat was elected as the party’s leader on Saturday, replacing Pita Limjaroenrat, who still faces a court challenge to his eligibility as an MP. Mr Pita stood aside in the middle of this month to allow his replacement to take on the role of opposition leader.

There had been repeated speculation that Mr Padipat could be expelled from Move Forward as a strategic move to allow him to join another party and retain the deputy speaker’s position. Move Forward could then benefit from having a sympathetic person chairing meetings in the House.

Two small parties aligned with Move Forward in the opposition — Fair and Thai Sang Thai — have said they would welcome Mr Padipat if he needed to find a new political home.

Mr Padipat, a 41-year-old veterinarian, said earlier that he was keen to continue in the deputy speaker’s job because there were several tasks awaiting him, such as ensuring the transparency of parliament.

He said he wanted to accomplish his mission.