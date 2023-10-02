PPRP treasurer Narumon resigns from party

Narumon Pinyosinwat speaks to reporters at the Palang Pracharath Party offices on May 14. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

Palang Pratcharath treasurer Narumon Pinyosinwat has resigned from the party, which is part of the Pheu Thai-led coalition government, according to media reports.

Ms Narumon submitted her resignation to the Election Commission on Sept 28. The resignation took effect that day.

As a reason for her resignation, Ms Narumon said she had fully completed her legal assignment as the party treasurer.

Ms Narumon, 49, was a lecturer and professor at the National Institute of Development Administration business school and joined the PPRP for the 2019 general election and became a list MP.

She resigned to serve as a spokeswoman for the Prayut Chan-o-cha government, which was then leading the previous coalition government, and was appointed deputy labour minister in August 2020.