MFP bags B40m in political development funds

Party that won the election far ahead of rivals in terms of donations from taxpayers

Campaign assistant Pannika Wanich (left) and deputy leader Sirikanya Tansakun (second from left) wait onstage prior to a Move Forward campaign rally at Samyan Mitrtown in Bangkok on April 22. (Photo: Move Forward Party)

The Move Forward Party has received nearly 40 million baht this year from the taxpayer-supported Fund for the Development of Political Parties, the most by far among all parties in the country.

Each individual taxpayer is entitled to select a donation of 500 baht to the party of their choice when filling out their annual personal income tax return. The money goes into the fund for distribution to the parties.

Move Forward received 39.99 million baht from 83,733 donors in the 2022 tax year, compared with 27.56 million from 62,634 donors the year before. The sum accounted for 72% of all funds disbursed and was far ahead of the second-place Pheu Thai Party, which received 4.6 million baht from 11,904 donors.

In a post on X (Twitter), Move Forward thanked its supporters, saying: “We confirm that we will use every baht of the subsidy in a worthwhile manner to continue our mission and the new future ideology together, until the day we can truly say, ‘This country belongs to the people’.”

Move Forward received 14.4 million votes in the May 14 election, compared with 11.9 million for second-place Pheu Thai. But it was unable to form a government because of entrenched opposition to its reform agenda, particularly proposals to amend the lese-majeste law. Its 151 members now sit in opposition to the government led by the 141-member Pheu Thai Party.

The top 10 parties receiving funding, in order, were as follows: