Gatherings banned around Govt House amid P-Move protest

P-Move demonstrators gather near Government House on Oct 5. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

Police have banned all public gatherings within a 50-metre radius of Government House until Wednesday, as the protest staged by People's Movement for a Just Society (P-Move) outside parliament enters a second week.

According to an announcement signed by the Metropolitan Police Bureau commissioner, Pol Lt Gen Thiti Saengsawang on Saturday, no gatherings will be allowed around Government House to prevent any disruption to the cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

A source in the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) said officers will close off access to Ratchadamnoen Nok Avenue, running from Makawan Rangsan Bridge to Misakawan intersection, as well as Phitsanulok Road, between the House and Phanichayakarn Road.

The move comes as the protest by P-Move, which began on Oct 2, shows no signs of slowing down. The group has been camped outside Government House to demand the Pheu Thai-led government keep the promises it made to the group back in February.

The government agreed to consider the group's nine demands, which include giving rural communities more say in the management of local resources, fair and equal treatment for marginalised communities in land disputes and universal basic income, the group said.

On Oct 4, the group moved their protest from the United Nations' Thailand office to the gates of Government House.

In response, Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said the Minister of Agriculture, Capt Thammanat Prompow has been assigned to negotiate with P-Move. The agriculture minister will issue a report to the cabinet this week, he said.