Srettha to hold sub talks on China trip

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin arrives in Beijing, China on Monday.(Photo: Thai Khu Fah Facebook)

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said he would discuss a possible solution to the wrangle over a Chinese submarine Thailand has commissioned with the Chinese government during his trip there.

The S26T Yuan-class submarine was originally due to be delivered to Thailand last month, but the pandemic has been blamed for delivery sliding back to next April.

China Shipbuilding & Offshore International Co (CSOC) -- which is contracted to build the submarine under a G2G agreement -- offered a CHD620 engine after Germany refused to sell its MTU 396 diesel engine to China as it is designated a military-defence item.

Speaking before flying to China on Monday, Mr Srettha said that during his attendance at the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York last month, he discussed the matter with a German cabinet minister but still could not reach a conclusion.

"I don't want to offer any hope because the matter is delicate and requires good management. But I insist a clear solution is needed. I will try to hold talks and find a solution acceptable to all sides," he said.

"If the submarine is to be purchased, it must be fully functional. If not a submarine, could the purchase be for a surface ship? But it must respond to the navy's needs and maritime capabilities," Mr Srettha said.

Government spokesman Chai Wacharonke said on Monday that during his four-day trip, Mr Srettha, who also serves as finance minister, will attend the 3rd Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation (BRF) at the invitation of President Xi Jinping.

At the BRF, Mr Srettha will take an opportunity to boost the confidence of investors from both China and other countries in Thailand's economic connectivity, digital infrastructure, and sustainable development.

During the visit, Mr Srettha is scheduled to meet with China's President Xi Jinping, Prime Minister Li Qiang, and the chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, Zhao Leji, to discuss the reinforcement of the Thailand-China comprehensive strategic partnership, and strengthen cooperation in trade and investment, connectivity, and people-to-people relations.

After the visit to China, the prime minister will attend the 1st Asean-GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) Summit in Saudi Arabia on Friday.