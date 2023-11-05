Ousted Move Forward MP wooed by tiny Thai Civilized party

The Thai Civilized Party - which did not win a House seat in the May 14 election - is seeking the enrolment of an MP for Prachin Buri who was ousted from the election-winning Move Forward Party over alleged sexual harassment.

Thai Civilized Party leader Mongkolkit Susintharanon wrote on Facebook recently that his party was ready to welcome MP Wuttiphong Thonglour who was expelled from the Move Forward Party. The latter was accused of sending inappropriate text messages to a young woman assistant.

Mr Mongkolkit wrote that Mr Wuttiphong and he were natives of Phitsanulok province and graduated from a same school and university, so he would like to give a chance to the other.

Mr Wuttiphong could demonstrate his role as an MP with the Thai Civilized Party and he initially expressed interest in the invitation, Mr Mongkolkit wrote.

Mr Wuttiphong had yet to make a final decision on the issue, the party leader said.

Key figures of the Thai Civilized Party agreed that the case of Mr Wuttiphong was not as serious as corruption or criminal action and if Mr Wuttiphong could not join a new party, his MP status would be nullified and a new election would be a budgetary waste, Mr Mongkolkit said.

He said he did not think the invitation would affect the image of his party.

The Thai Civilized Party did not win a seat in the House in the May 14 election. It won one House seat in the previous election.