MFP's Chaithawat to be appointed opposition leader

Move Forward leader Chaithawat Tulathon, to be officially appointed opposition leader in the House of Representatives. (Photo: Bangkok Post)

The appointment of Chaithawat Tulathon, leader of the Move Forward Party, as opposition leader has been forwarded to his Majesty the King for royal endoresement, House Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha said on Monday.

He said the Secretariat of the House of Representatives had instructed officials to make preparations for the ceremony where Mr Chaithawat, a list MP, would receive the royal command.

Sources said the Election Commission last week sent a letter to the House secretariat advising it had been officially informed that the Move Forward Party had selected Mr Chaithawat as its new leader, replacing Pita Limjaroenrat, who resigned.

Under paragraph 1 of Section 106 of the constitution, an MP who is leader of the party with the most MPs and no members in the cabinet or serving as House speaker or deputy speaker is the leader of the opposition in the House of Representatives.

Paragraph 3 of Section 106 of the constitution stipulates that the House speaker is to countersign the royal command appointing the opposition leader.