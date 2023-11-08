Pay rise on the cards for govt staff

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin insisted on Tuesday a study is being carried out on whether to increase salaries for civil servants and those working for the government, but denied any raise would affect the cost of consumer goods.

He made his remark in response to questions about the possible impact on prices after a cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

He said that although the plan is being studied, that does not mean salaries will be increased immediately.

Mr Srettha also said prices of goods have yet to increase, and the Department of Internal Trade is supervising the matter.

Many also have their eyes on Pheu Thai's other economic policy promise to raise the daily national minimum wage to 600 baht and the minimum monthly salary for those with a bachelor's degree to 25,000 baht.

This policy was one of Pheu Thai's headline commitments during its election campaign, which included promising to create 20 million jobs and a 10,000-baht digital handout.

During Pheu Thai's election campaign in December last year, Paetongtarn "Ung Ing" Shinawatra, head of the Pheu Thai "family", made the wage guarantee part of her vision for the country's future by 2027 if it won a mandate to form the government after the general election.

Ms Paetongtarn, however, said the sudden increase in minimum wages would not improve economic growth and would increase the cost of business operations, adding that the minimum wage will be adjusted when the economy is ready.

On Feb 28, Paopoom Rojanasakul, deputy secretary-general of the Pheu Thai Party and director of the Pheu Thai Party Policy Center, said the minimum monthly salary for those with a bachelor's degree has remained at 15,000 baht since the Yingluck Shinawatra government.

He said a minimum monthly salary of 25,000 baht by 2027 will elevate the incomes of state personnel without affecting the Finance Ministry.