Wissanu, Arkhom appointed Council of State members

Wissanu Krea-ngam, left, and Arkhom Termpittayapaisith, have been appointed members of the Council of State. (Photos: Bangkok Post)

Wissanu Krea-ngam and Arkhom Termpittayapaisith, both former cabinet ministers in the previous administration under Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha, have been appointed members of the Council of State, the government's legal office.

The appointments were published in the Royal Gazette on Wednesday and took effect retroactively from Oct 30.

Under a royal command issued on Aug 23, 2022, 136 individuals known to be legal experts were appointed as members of the Council of State, serving a three-year term.

Last year, Nopphanithi Suriya, a council member, died, and Udom Rathamarit, another council member, resigned, leaving two vacancies.

A committee comprising chairs of various sub-committees of the council was set up to select their replacements. The selection committee picked Mr Wissanu and Mr Arkhom.

They are to serve as council members until the current term of their predecessors expires.

Mr Wissanu, 72, is a renowned legal scholar. He last served as deputy prime minister in the governments of Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha from August 2014 to September 2023.

Mr Arkhom, 67, a prominent civil servant, served as transport minister in the Prayut Chan-o-cha government from Aug 19, 2015, to July 10, 2019, and as finance minister from October 2020 to September 2023.