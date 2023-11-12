Ministry preps anti-discrimination bill

Government spokesman Chai Wacharonke (Photo: Government House)

The Justice Ministry is preparing to submit a bill on anti-discrimination to the cabinet for approval to reduce inequality in society, government spokesman Chai Wacharonke said on Saturday.

Mr Chai on Saturday updated progress on the bill, saying Justice Minister Pol Col Tawee Sodsong has signed a proposal to submit the bill to the Secretariat of the Cabinet in order to bring it to the cabinet. He did not set a time frame for the bill.

He said the bill comprises 48 sections, with highlights including eradicating all forms of discrimination against individuals including nationality, ethnicity, race, language, gender, age, disability, mental disorders, HIV disease, former inmates, social status, religion, belief, education, political perspective and other opinions that are not against constitutional law.

The law will be in line with the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) and the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (ICESCR).

It is unclear how many of these protections are already afforded by various legal instruments or legislation.

"The government will push the law through to reduce inequality and discrimination and create harmony in society, as promoting equality is one of the policies announced in parliament," said Mr Chai.

If the cabinet approves the bill, it will be vetted by the Council of State before it is submitted to the Lower House, he said.