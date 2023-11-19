Democrats hope third time's the charm

Watanya: 'Madam Dear' also contending

The Democrat Party will elect its new party leader on Dec 9 under a foolproof process that it hopes will avoid the lack of quorum experienced in the previous two rounds, according to party spokesman Ramet Rattanachaweng.

Mr Ramet confirmed acting party deputy leader Narapat Kaewthong and former poll candidate Watanya "Madam Dear" Bunnag will be in the running for the party's top post.

The party will convene a meeting at the Miracle Grand Convention Hotel that day to choose a replacement for Jurin Laksanawisit, who resigned as Democrat leader following defeat in the May election.

Split by internal disagreement over who should take the helm, the previous two meetings organised to elect a new leader collapsed due to lack of quorum after many members staged a walkout or stayed away.

On Saturday, Mr Ramet insisted the Dec 9 meeting will not be disrupted as the party is recruiting "members in reserve" as a backup should the threat of a similar outcome loom again.

Under party rules, to maintain a quorum, at least 250 of 346 party representatives nationwide -- which includes board executives, MPs, former MPs, members, party's local administrative members -- must be in attendance.

The back-up measure was approved at an executive meeting last Tuesday, which picked acting party secretary-general Chalermchai Sri-on as acting party leader.

He will chair the leadership meeting.