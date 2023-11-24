Veteran politician Anan Chaisang dies, aged 96

Anan Chaisang. (File photo)

Anan Chaisang, a veteran politician of Chachoengsao province, died on Thursday of old age. He was 96.

Chaturon Chaisang, his eldest son and a Pheu Thai Party list MP, posted on Facebook on Thursday night that his father, who had been long bed-ridden, died at 5.19pm of old age.



A funeral is being held for him at Wat Thepnimit in Muang district, Chachoengsao province. A bathing rite has been scheduled for Saturday at 3pm.



An evening prayer will be held from Nov 25 to Dec 1. A ceremony to keep the body in a morgue, pending cremation yet to be scheduled, will be held on Dec 1 at 8pm.



Anan was married to Mrs Chaleo. They have three sons - Chaturon, Kolayuth and Wuthipong - and a daughter - Thitima, who is also a list MP of Pheu Thai.



A former police officer, Anan was a member of the Chachoengsao Municipality in 1958 and became a mayor from 1959 to 1967.



He was elected an MP for Chachoengsao for the first time in 1969 and re-elected in three other elections, the last time in 2001.



Anan was appointed transport minister in 1975 in the government of M.R. Kukrit Pramoj and deputy minister of industry in the Prem Tinsulanonda government in 1985.