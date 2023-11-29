Two expelled MFP MPs join new parties

Bangkok MP Chaiyamphawan Manpianjit, in orange jacket, during campaigning for the May 14 general election. (Photo: Move Forward Party)

Two MPs expelled from the opposition Move Forward Party (MFP) over allegations of sexual harassment have joined new parties and both retain their House seats.

A spokesman for Bangkok MP Chaiyamphawan Manpianjit said on Tuesday night his boss had joined a new party, enabling him to keep his seat.

He gave no details, but the Secretariat of the House of Representatives website on Wednesday showed Mr Chaiyamphawan is now a sitting member of the Thai Progress Party led by Watcharaphol Butmonkhol. He is the party's first MP.

The Thai Progress Party had 5,022 members and received 34,559 votes at the May general election.

Mr Chaiyamphawan, aka Puaut, 34, was accused of sexually harassing three female assistants.

On Nov 7, MFP executives and party MPs voted unanimously to expel him.

The second expelled MP has joined the Chart Pattana Kla Party.

The Secretariat of the House of Representatives website on Wednesday afternoon altered the record of Prachin Buri constituency 2 MP Wuttiphong Thonglour to show him as a sitting member of the Chart Pattana Kla Party.

This increased the number of Chart Pattana Kla MPs to 3. Suwat Liptapanlop is chairman of the party, headed by his younger brother Tewan Liptapanlop, who serves as adviser to the prime minister.

On Nov 1, a meeting of MFP MPs and executive members concluded there were grounds to a woman's charges against Mr Wuttiphong, and subsequently voted to expel him from the party.

The law allows an MP expelled from one party 30 days to join another party, or lose their seat.