No news on ex-PM Thaksin VIP treatment

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra waves to supporters as he arrives at Don Mueang Airport on Aug 22. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

Somchai Srisutthiyakorn, an adviser to the Committee on Budgeting Study and Budget Administration Follow-up of the Parliament, is demanding that the government provide an update on the health of convicted former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra and clarify matters regarding his incarceration.

It has been 100 days since Thaksin was placed in the Police General Hospital after his return on Aug 22 and jailing. He was placed in quarantine at the Bangkok Remand Prison and transferred to the Police General Hospital after experiencing chest pain, hypertension and low blood oxygen.

"[Thaksin] has been in a VIP room at the Police General Hospital for 100 days," Mr Somchai said on Thursday on Facebook. "If the government can't clarify the truth about this privilege, the issue will become a crisis for the government and also the premier."

Mr Somchai said the government's lack of clarification of this case has led to many public assumptions. The Thaksin-linked Pheu Thai Party is the government leader, and Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin is involved in the management of the Royal Thai Police, he noted.

"Parties come and go, but when the public does not trust the political institution and the justice system, the issue is more serious," he said.

"A lack of clarification can damage the justice system as a whole," he added.

Pichit Chaimongkol, leader of the Network of Students and People Reforming Thailand, also posted on Facebook regarding Thaksin's treatment.

"This is the day 100th of justice being distorted," he said.

Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Pheu Thai Party leader and Thaksin's youngest daughter, denied speculation that her father would receive a royal pardon on Dec 5.