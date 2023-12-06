Graft busters asked to rule on PM's silk gift

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin admires a length of silk cloth, in company with his cabinet ministers, in Nong Bua Lamphu on Monday. (Photo: Government House)

Persistent petitioner Srisuwan Janya has asked the National Anti-Corruption Commission to rule on the legality of Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin buying silk cloth for 6,000 baht and giving it to Pheu Thai Party leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra during his cabinet's visit to Nong Bua Lamphu province.

Mr Srisuwan filed his petition at NACC headquarters about 10am on Wednesday,

He said Mr Srettha bought the silk fabric from vendors at an exhibition in Nong Bua Lam Phu on Monday.

The prime minister later gave the cloth to Ms Paetongtarn. who is the vice chair of a national soft power committee in the northeastern province.

Mr Srisuwan told reporters he had asked the NACC to rule if the gift violated any regulations governing government officials giving and receiving gifts under anti-corruption and morality laws, which limit the value of such gifts to 3,000 baht.

According to Mr Srisuwan, a group of weavers from Ban Non Sang prepared the fabric as a gift for Ms Paetongtarn, but Mr Srettha decided to buy it instead.