Democrat group targets Narapat

Chalermchai: Eyes party top job

A faction of MPs led by Dech-it Khaothong, a Democrat MP for Songkhla, tried to move against acting deputy leader Narapat Kaeothong's leadership bid as several MPs showed unwillingness to vote for him, a party source said on Wednesday.

Instead, they sought support for Chalermchai Sri-on, acting secretary-general of the opposition Democrat Party, to become the new party leader ahead of Saturday's party general assembly to elect a new leader and members of the executive committee, the source added.

They believed Mr Chalermchai would help unify the party, the source noted.

Chaichana Detdecho, acting deputy Democrat secretary-general, said a new party leader will be elected tomorrow following a leadership vacuum that has lasted for several months.

Mr Chaichana gave his assurances that enough members will meet the quorum for the leadership vote, noting that all qualified party members have the right to be nominated for the top post.

"The Democrat Party is a political institution so every party member is given an equal chance to run as a candidate in the leadership contest," he said.

"The party is not owned by any particular individual so no one knows in advance who will be elected as the new party leader," Mr Chaichana noted.

Mr Chaichana also downplayed reports that he would be voted in as the party's new secretary-general, saying he had not made a decision to run yet.

He stressed that the new party leader must look to restore unity among party members and come up with policies to address the country's economic woes and push for decentralisation.