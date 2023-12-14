Charter court to decide Saksayam’s fate on Jan 17

Saksayam Chidchob, a list-MP and secretary-general of the Bhumjaithai Party, arrives at parliament for a meeting on Aug 3 this year. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

The Constitutional Court will decide the fate of former transport minister Saksayam Chidchob, who is accused of share concealment, next month.

The court said it would deliver its ruling on Jan 17, after hearing testimony on Thursday from Mr Saksayam and five other people.

Speaking after testifying, Mr Saksayam said he had already presented the facts about his shareholding in Burijarearn Construction Limited Partnership. He thanked the court for giving him the opportunity to clarify the allegations against him, saying he had fully explained the matter.

Aside from Mr Saksayam, the six-hour hearing featured testimony from Varaporn Thetsen, Supawat Kasemsut, Warangsiri Rakitti, Thitima Klaophimai and Anchalee Parudram.

The court on March 3 suspended Mr Saksayam, then transport minister in the previous coalition government led by Prayut Chan-o-cha, for alleged share concealment pending a ruling.

The court made the order after accepting a petition by a group of 54 opposition MPs against the Bhumjaithai Party MP and brother of Bhumjaithai patriarch Newin Chidchob. Construction has long been one of the main businesses of the Buri Ram-based Chidchob family.

According to the petition, Mr Saksayam used a nominee to hold shares in Burijarearn, which was awarded contracts worth billions of baht by his ministry.

The case was first raised during a no-confidence debate against the Prayut government in July last year. Opposition MPs accused Mr Saksayam of using an employee as a nominee to hold shares on his behalf. Section 187 of the constitution prohibits a minister from holding shares.

Mr Saksayam became a major shareholder of Burijarearn in 2015 when he increased the company’s registered capital to 120 million baht. The company was awarded construction projects worth 440 million baht between 2015 and 2017. Before the 2019 election, he transferred his shares worth 119.4 million baht to the nominee, according to the opposition.

Mr Saksayam disputed the allegations, saying a friend had bought the company’s shares and there was proof of the money transfer.

In July this year, the Move Forward Party provided new evidence which it claimed substantiated allegations that Mr Saksayam concealed assets belonging to his family’s company.

Pakornwut Udompipatskul, a Move Forward MP, said an annual financial report issued by Burijarearn showed Mr Saksayam had an outstanding liability with the company. This fact was concealed before he became an MP and assumed the post of transport minister, and he failed to declare it to the National-Anti Corruption Commission (NACC).

Mr Pakornwut was one of 54 politicians who signed the petition against Mr Saksayam.