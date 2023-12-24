MFP's Pita most popular for PM post: Nida Poll

Pita Limjaroenrat

Pita Limjaroenrat, former leader of the Move Forward Party, is most favourite for the post of prime minister and the MFP is the most popular political party in a political popularity survey for the 4th quarter of 2023 conducted by the National Institute of Development Administration, or Nida Poll.

The poll was carried out on Dec 13-18 by telephone interviews with 2,000 respondents aged 18 and over of various levels of education, occupations and incomes throughout the country.



Asked who they would support for the post of prime minister today, the answers were as follows:



• 39.40% were for Mr Pita of the MFP, citing his leadership and visions, representing people of a new generation.

• 22.35% for Srettha Thavisit, the current prime minister, citing his knowledge, ability and straightforwardness as well as their support for the Pheu Thai Party.

• 18.60% said nobody was suitable for the post.

• 5.75% for Pheu Thai leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra due to her being a new generation politician and their support for the Pheu Thai Party and impression with the Shinawatra family's past achievements.

• 2.40% for Pirapan Salirathavibhaga of the United Thai Nation Party due to his knowledge, trustworthiness, straightforwardness and honesty.

• 1.70% for Anutin Charnvirakul of the Bhumjaithai Party, citing his ability to befriend with people of all groups and past achievements.

• 1.65% for Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan of the Thai Sang Thai Party, citing her past experiences and their desire to see women in the country's administration.



• 3.90% combined were for Gen Prawit Wongsuwon (Palang Pracharath Party), Chaithawat Tulathon (Move Forward Party), Abhisit Vejjajiva (former leader of the Democrat Party), Varawut Silpa-archa (Chartthaipattana Party), Chuan Leekpai (Democrat Party), Chalermchai Sri-on (Democrat Party), Tewan Liptapallop (Chart Pattana Kla Party), Wan Muhamad Noor Matha (Prachachart Party), Pol Col Thawee Sodsong (Prachachart Party), Chalerm Yubamrung (Pheu Thai Party), Mongkolkit Suksintharanont (Thai Civilized Party) and Supachai Panitchpakdi.



The rest or 4.25% of the respondents had no answer or were not interested.



Asked which political party they presently support, the MFP came first with 44.05%, followed by the Pheu Thai Party (24.05%), the Democrat Party (3.60%), the United Thai Nation Party (3.20%), the Bhumjaithai Party (1.75%) and the Palang Pracharath Party (1.45%).



A combination of 1.85% were for other political parties including Thai Sang Thai, Chartthaipattana, Pheu Thai Ruam Palang, Prachachat, Chart Pattana Kla and Seri Ruam Thai Party.



The rest, 3.95%, had no answer or were not interested.