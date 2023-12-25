Opposition preps ahead of govt's first budget debate

The Democrat Party says it is ready to scrutinise the government's 2024 expenditure budget bill during the first reading debate on Jan 3–5.

Chanin Rungsaeng, a new deputy leader of the Democrat Party, on Sunday told the media that leader Chalermchai Sri-on had instructed all party MPs to do their best in the debate as the opposition party is eager to regain public confidence.

He said Narit Khamnurak, another new deputy leader, will lead the debate team, which also consists of Nakhon Si Thammarat MP Chaichana Dechdecho and heavyweight party MPs, such as Chuan Leekpai, Banyat Bantadtan and Jurin Laksanawisit.

The government's budget bill for the 2024 fiscal year is seeking a total of 3.48 trillion baht. The bill, which is supposed to take effect on Oct 1 every year, has been delayed because the new coalition government first needed to find its feet.

Saran Timsuwan, Pheu Thai MP and a government whip, said the government is ready for the debate. He said he is confident the 2024 budget bill will be passed and will take effect in April.

Asked about concerns over the delay, Mr Saran said it could lead to problems in the future as the government now has less time to spend its budget before the next fiscal year. The budget bill was approved by the Budget Bureau last week and will be submitted to the cabinet tomorrow before it is sent to parliament, he said.

Sirikanya Tansakul, deputy leader of the opposition Move Forward Party, said the MFP has also prepped its MPs for the debate next week, even though the party will only have seven days to review the bill. She said the budget bill by the Srettha Thavisin government is little different than those under the previous Prayut Chan-o-cha government as most of the money will be spent paying off public debts.

Ms Sirikanya also said if the government fails to secure a loan for 500 billion baht to finance its digital wallet handout scheme, she will propose the government cut unnecessary spending to add to the central budget used for economic stimulation instead.

"If the government really wants to spur the economy, there should be more projects in addition to its digital wallet pledge and they must be put in the bill," she said. "If not, it shows they do not [know] how much the economic recovery effort would cost."