PM marks Christmas with special socks and sweet bread

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin arrives at Government House wearing red and green socks on Monday, Christmas Day. (Photo: Wassana Nanuam)

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin wore red and green "Christmas socks" to work on Monday, and cheerfully asked reporters why they had not noticed it.

At Government House he first stopped over at the reporters' room and presented them with 10 kilogrammes of Italian panettone, a sweet and buttery traditional Christmas bread normally speckled with raisins, citrus, and almonds.

He said he ate this kind of bread every Christmas and recommended reporters eat it with icecream.

Later he asked reporters to a party on Monday evening. When a reporter asked if he would be wearing a Santa Claus hat, he lifted his trouser legs up slightly to show his red and green socks, and asked "Isn't this enough?"

He also smilingly asked reporters why they had not noticed his socks when he walked in.

A reporter then asked how many colours of socks he had.

"I have plenty," the prime minister replied.