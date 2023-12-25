DPM Phumtham shrugs off poor popularity poll results

Pita Limjaroenrat gives alms to monks at an event marking the October 6, 1976 massacre at Thammasat University, on Oct 6 this year. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai has shrugged off a political popularity survey which saw Pita Limjaroenrat of the Move Forward Party placed on top and far above Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin of the Pheu Thai Party.

The National Institute of Development Administration poll, or Nida Poll, asked repondents which person they would support for the post of prime minister today, and 39.40% of respondents opted for Mr Pita and only 22.35% were for Mr Srettha.

Asked which party they would support today, 44% pointed to Move Forward and 24% Pheu Thai.

Asked whether the poll results indicated anything, Mr Phumtham, of the Pheu Thai Party, said they were not surprising. Survey results depended on the pollster and the groups of people in different areas who responded to the poll.

"We take for consideration the results of polls by all pollsters. The results may be the same or different," he said.

Mr Phumtham believed people in areas where the government had been active still supported Mr Srettha and the Pheu Thai Party. He agreed Mr Pita might be more popular with young voters in urban areas.



"The government is still in its early stages and busy with its work. Let's wait and see how people respond when this work is done. Personally, I think popularity is not as important as work results," he said.

Mr Phumtham, who is commerce minister, said it was a little too early for a popularity poll, only about three months since the government took office.



"It is also still early for a no-confidence motion debate against the government... . We have found many problems that have accumulated over nearly 10 years, as a result of the coup," he added.

The most important setback for the government was that it did not have enough money to run the country, because the 2024 budget bill would not be deliberated in parliament until early next year. He expected the government would have money from the national budget to spend after May.

"I believe that after the New Year people will see how well the government can perform. Early next year, we will explain what we have done during the first three months in office," Mr Phumtham said.

The most important task for the government was to convince people it was capable of solving problems. The party must also improve its communication with city people and young voters.

Mr Phumtham admitted Pheu Thai might not be as good as Move Forward in making use of social media, but believed this would improve now the new party leader and executive committee were in place.



Mr Pita, as advisory chairman of Move Forward, thanked people for the moral support evidenced by the popularity survey.



He also thanked party MPs and volunteers for their continuing hard work since the general election. In his opinion, the poll results would inspire the party to work even harder.