Pro-worker group sweeps Social Security Board election

Participants join a parade organised by labour groups calling for reform of employment conditions and the social security system for improved protection and welfare of workers. The activity marking the World Day for Decent Work was held at the Social Security Office in Nonthaburi on Oct 7, 2020. (Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya)

The Progressive Social Security group emerged as a winner in the country’s first Social Security Board (SSB) election on Sunday, with the vote count almost complete.

In the election, 14 new board members were chosen by members of the Social Security Fund (SSF). Of them, half fill the quota for employees’ representatives, and the other half represent employers.

Ten groups consisting of 228 people applied to be employee representatives. On the employer side, there were 65 candidates.

By law, the SSB consists of ministries such as labour, finance, interior, and public health, as well as the Budget Bureau, employers and employees.

With nearly all votes counted (99.57%), seven people leading the tally were Sattharam Thammabusadee, Thanapong Chuamuangpan, Chalit Ratthapana, Sivawong Sukthawee, Nalatporn Krairuek, Laksamee Suwanphakdee, and Prathana Podee. The first six are from the Progressive Social Security group.

On the employer side, the vote count is complete. The seven winning candidates were Montri Thirakhothai, Vipawan Maprasert, Siriwan Romchatthong, Sompong Nakhonsri, Suwit Sipioan, Thaweekiat Rongsawata and Phetcharat Aeksangkul.

Mr Sattharam, an academic from Thammasat University, hailed the group's win as a victory for the pro-democracy camp, saying the workers demonstrated they wanted change and better welfare benefits.

He thanked SSF members for voting for the Progressive Social Security group and promised to fight for workers' rights and better protection.

He said the group's first mission was to increase benefits for insured workers, push for equity in healthcare coverage and transparency in Social Security Fund investments.

The SSB has a wide range of responsibilities, including advising the minister on social security policy and establishing regulations for SSF management, which require approval from the Finance Ministry.

According to the TDRI, two key challenges facing the SSF are medical welfare benefits and the financial sustainability of the pension fund.

Meanwhile, Labour Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn expressed disappointment at the low voter turnout.

While more than 850,000 members of the social security system registered to vote, only 150,000 did so, accounting for only 18.36%.

The turnout for employers was 46.82%, which was close to what was expected.