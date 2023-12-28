PM Srettha and wife worth B1.02bn

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin arrives at Government House. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and his wife have declared wealth of 1.02 billion baht, including 314 million baht tied up in property and 131.05 million baht in gems and jewellery.

The National Anti-Corruption Commission said on Thursday Mr Srettha was required to declare all asetts and liabilities upon his assumption of the office as prime minister and finance minister on Sept 5.

Mr Srettha had a declared worth of 659.39 million baht and his wife Dr Pakpilai 361.08 million baht. They also had 9.73 million baht in bank overdrafts.

The couple had 2.8 million baht in cash, 116.01 million baht in 85 deposit accounts, 53.65 million baht in investments and land worth 158.4 million baht in Phra Khanong district of Bangkok. They also declared condos worth 156.42 million baht in Hua Hin district of Prachuap Khiri Khan and a three-storey house in Klong Toey district of Bangkok.

Mr Srettha had an Aston Martin DB5 car registered in Britain worth 50 million baht. His wife had three vehicles: a Toyota Alphard, Fiat and Tesla Model Y worth altogether 78 million baht.

The prime minister had declared 38 watches worth 127.95 million baht in total while his wife's 31 watches were estimated at 84.87 million baht. She also had 48 bags valued at 37.01 million baht and Mr Srettha had a Louis Vuitton X trunk valued at 6 million baht.

Both owned gems and jewellery worth a total of 131.05 million baht.

Mr Srettha informed the NACC that he earned 253.64 million baht a year, most of it in salaries worth altogether 153.57 million baht. He spent an estimated 51.63 million baht a year, mostly personal expenditure.

His wife reported earning 3.21 million baht a year, mostly from her medical practice. She spent 20.67 million baht a year, mainly on travel.

Mr Srettha, 61, was formerly chief executive officer of property developer giant Sansiri Plc.

At Government House on Thurday, Mr Srettha was asked how he reacted to people viewing him as Thailand's richest prime minister. He acknowledged this and said he had earned his wealth, having worked hard for many years.

He also said that his Aston Martin DB5 dated back to 1963 and reflected his personal preference. He did not import it. He said he now uses a Lexus that belongs to his daughter.

Aston Martin's model DB5 was closely associated with the James Bond movies starring Sean Connery, starting with Goldfinger in 1964. It appeared in nine films, the others being Thunderball, Goldeneye, Tomorrow Never Dies, The World Is Not Enough, Casino Royale, Skyfall, Spectre, and, most recently, 2021's No Time to Die.