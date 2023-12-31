Panel to visit Thaksin on Jan 12: govt

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra greets supporters at Don Mueang airport when he returned to the country on Aug 22. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

The Department of Corrections will allow the House committee on police affairs to visit the 14th floor of the Police General Hospital, where convicted former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra is staying, on Jan 12, Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong said.

However, he said, all visitors must comply with visiting rules. He said the Ombudsman has also inspected the 14th floor, along with officials from several other agencies.

Deputy Prime Minister Somsak Thepsutin previously warned members of the House committee against inspecting the 14th floor of the hospital without permission from the Shinawatra family, as they risk getting sued for trespassing.

The House panel had threatened to turn up whether invited or not amid talk of double standards in the case.

When asked about Thaksin’s health condition, Pol Col Tawee said he has not received any update from the DoC. “I’ve never visited Thaksin, but I’ve met doctors who are looking after him, and they confirmed Thaksin is indeed sick,” Pol Col Tawee said.

Thaksin has been allowed by the DoC to continue staying at Police General Hospital despite having reached the maximum allowed 120 days of inpatient care on Dec 22.

The inspection follows criticism that a regulation issued by the DoC on Dec 6, which allows for the detention of certain inmates outside of prison, was tailor-made to suit the former prime minister.

Thaksin, 74, returned to Thailand on Aug 22 after 15 years of self-imposed exile.

He was immediately sentenced to eight years in prison over his role in three corruption cases, which was later commuted to one year through a royal pardon.

However, he was moved from Bangkok Remand Prison to Police General Hospital that night for health reasons and has remained there since.