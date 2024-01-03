PM optimistic despite digital wallet delay

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin elaborates on the government’s digital wallet programme at Government House in November. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin remains confident that the economy will improve despite the delay in the 10,000-baht digital wallet handout scheme.

"We have tried our best and will do what we must do and hope the economy will keep improving," Mr Srettha told reporters after a cabinet meeting on Tuesday about the expected growth of the economy in the first quarter.

"At first, we planned to implement the digital wallet scheme by February or March, but now we must seek other plans through tourism and economic stimulation," said Mr Srettha.

While the 10,000-baht digital wallet scheme remains on hold, the government has been working on other projects to spur the economy, including supporting the fishing industry, he said.

The government is also promoting visa-exemption policies to aid tourism, he said, noting that Thailand and China will permanently waive visa requirements for each other's citizens beginning in March.

Overall, Mr Srettha said he was confident that this year's economy would strengthen as the government rolled out more economic measures to improve people's living conditions.

The government will additionally focus on trade and investment negotiations, he said.

However, the PM said that recent gross domestic product (GDP) figures showed the country has not performed as expected compared to other countries.

Meanwhile, Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat said the Council of State's opinion on the 500-billion-baht loan bill to provide the funds for the 10,000-baht digital wallet scheme is expected early this month.

He said the government cannot interfere with the legal advisory board's work on the issue.

Last month, the government sought the council's opinion on whether the 500-billion-baht loan bill could be enacted to provide the funds for the scheme, which aims to hand out 10,000 baht to every Thai aged 16 and above through a digital wallet to stimulate the economy.

However, individuals with a monthly income of 70,000 baht or savings exceeding 500,000 baht in their bank accounts would be excluded.

Mr Julapun noted that although the Council of State's opinion does not legally bind the government, the administration should give it due consideration.