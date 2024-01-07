TST trio in trouble for budget votes

Thakorn: Sorry for 'disobedience'

Thakorn Tanthasit, secretary-general of the opposition Thai Sang Thai Party (TST), has offered his resignation after three TST MPs voted in favour of the first reading of the 2024 budget bill against the resolution of opposition whips.

Mr Thakorn, also a party-list MP, on Saturday tendered his resignation to the party's leader Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan following news the three MPs backed the 3.48 trillion baht fiscal bill on Friday.

The first reading of the bill was passed with 311 votes in favour, 177 against and four abstentions.

The TST MPs who voted in favour of the bill were Supaporn Salabsri, MP for Yasothon; Rang Thurapon, MP for Udon Thani; and Adisak Kaeomungkhunsab, MP for Udon Thani.

In response, Khunying Sudarat posted on X, saying: "I must apologise to all people regarding the three votes that are against the resolution of opposition whips and the party. The party's ethics panel will launch a probe into the three and urgently submit the result to its executive panel."

Mr Thakorn said that he stressed many times during meetings before the vote that all TST MPs strictly abide by the resolution of opposition whips.

"As a secretary-general of the TST, I failed to supervise the party's MPs. I must apologise to the opposition whips and opposition leader and take responsibility by resigning," he said.

All three MPs had explained their decision as being motivated by the promise of increased expenditure in their regions. They said their votes must benefit the people who elected them, not just toe the party line for the sake of it.

Apart from the TST MPs, 146 MPs of the opposition Move Forward Party voted against the budget bill, and one, Tipa Paweenasatien, abstained from the vote.

Of the Democrat Party's 25 MPs, 24 voted against the budget bill, with one MP, Chatree Laprom, abstaining in the vote.