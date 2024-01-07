Democrats tout change, unity

Democrat Party leader Chalermchai Sri-on, centre, receives bouquets when he was elected the new leader of the party in Bangkok on Dec 9 last year. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

Democrat Party leader Chalermchai Sri-on on Sunday said its current panel of MPs are unified and that it will do its best as an opposition party.

Ahead of this year's first official party executive board meeting on Sunday, Mr Chalermchai said he is asking the public to focus on the party's determination to change for the better.

"All of our MPs proved to carry out their duties efficiently during the recent debate on the budget bill," he said, adding the new generation of party members showed cohesion during the debate.

"It was clear that all of us had voted in the same direction in the recent debate," he said. "I believe the Democrat Party will rise again."

He said he was confident the changes the party is making will be obvious during this year's general meeting. He then urged the public to follow its social media channels for updates.

He said that many problems would be discussed and a panel studying the party's future direction would be formed during the annual meeting. He also stressed that unity in the House will lead to more stability for the party.

Before attending Sunday's meeting, Dech-it Khaothong, the Democrat Party's secretary-general, said he believed the new board would unify the party, which has also received positive feedback from its supporters, particularly those in the southern provinces.

He said that at least 5,000 people have shown interest in joining the party as permanent members in Songkhla.

"I believe people will see changes in the party," he said. "A seminar will also be held to solidify board members and our 25 MPs so the party can move forward."