Pheu Thai's ‘sluggish' policy pace spurs debate call

Senator Seree Suwanpanont (photo: Parliament)

The Senate is considering seeking a general debate on the Pheu Thai-led government's policy implementation, which appears to be going at a sluggish pace, said Senator Seree Suwanpanont.

Mr Seree, chairman of the political development committee, said on Sunday the panel will decide on Monday if the Senate should initiate the general debate without a vote so that the government addresses the matter.

He said that after consulting with senators, the committee feels Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and his cabinet should be asked to address the Senate and clarify the slow progress in their policy implementation.

Among issues to be raised are economic problems, energy prices, law enforcement and the judicial process, he said. One third of senators, or 84, will submit a motion to Senate Speaker Pornpetch Wichitcholchai if the panel decides to proceed.

Such a motion can be lodged under Section 153 of the charter. While it does not specify when the cabinet should address the concern, the government is expected to cooperate, he said.

Mr Seree added that he expects the general debate to take place in April before parliament goes into recess and the term of the current Senate, which was handpicked by the now-defunct National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO) expires.