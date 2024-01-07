Thaksin's daughter denies she will soon join cabinet

Pheu Thai Party leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra inspects universal healthcare service at Chaturaphakphiman Hospital in Chaturaphak Phiman district of Roi Et on Sunday. (Photo: Pheu Thai Party)

Pheu Thai Party leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Sunday denied that she would be appointed a cabinet minister amid speculation about a cabinet reshuffle.

Ms Paetongtarn, who was elected to lead the ruling party in late October, said her focus was on implementation of Pheu Thai's policies, including the universal healthcare scheme and soft power development.

"I'm not in the cabinet line-up. There is no discussion about it. I don't know where I'll be in the next four years. But right now my name isn't in the cabinet," she said during a media interview in Roi Et.

Ms Paetongtarn, a daughter of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, was on a field trip to inspect the pilot phase of a programme under the universal healthcare scheme in which members can access medical services from any hospital in the four provinces of Roi-Et, Phrae, Phetchaburi and Narathiwat.

Asked if she would accept the cabinet post if approached, she firmly denied any discussions about the matter and said it would be completely unexpected if her name was brought up.

The Pheu Thai leader also declined to comment about cabinet posts involving three Pheu Thai ministers who were speculated to resign as list-MPs. She said the matter should be addressed by the prime minister because she had nothing with this matter.

It was reported that Deputy Prime Minister Somsak Thepsutin, Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit and Digital Economy and Society Minister Prasert Chantararuangtong would quit as MPs to make way for younger politicians. Their decision triggered speculation that it was to help them retain the ministerial jobs.

Deputy Prime Minister and Pheu Thai heavyweight Phumtham Wechayachai on Sunday reiterated that there would be no cabinet reshuffle to include Ms Paetongtarn in the cabinet or nominate her as the prime minister.

He said while she has the necessary qualifications to serve in the cabinet, the party has never discussed it because she currently focuses on her role as the party leader and works to strengthen the party to better respond to the voices of young people.

By being the party leader, Ms Paetongtarn, who is also one of Pheu Thai's prime ministerial candidates, is ready to lead the government and her time will come, he added.

He admitted that Mr Somsak, Mr Suriya and Mr Prasert would step down as list-MPs relinquishing their legislative roles to make way for others and to focus more fully on their cabinet duty.

Varathep Rattanakorn, director of Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP), said the public appearance of PPRP leader Gen Prawit Wongsuwon had no political implications.

Gen Prawit, who disappeared from the public, on Sunday attended a party function in Phetchabun and stirred interest as his appearance came amid speculation about a reshuffle.

The PPRP leader said he still works for the party but is rarely seen in public because he has no cabinet post. He also said he has just recovered from leg problems which kept him from attending House meetings.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said the government expects to give more information about the digital wallet scheme this week as the Council of State already submitted its opinions to the government on Saturday [Jan 6].

"There are no obstacles [to the implementation of scheme], only suggestions and steps to be taken [to move forward with the scheme]," he said.

However, he said the issue is likely to be submitted to the cabinet for review on Tuesday.