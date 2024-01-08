Pheu Thai denies turning opposition MPs

House members attend the 2024 Budget Bill debate on Jan 3. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

The coalition government did not offer benefits to three opposition MPs to break ranks and vote in favour of its 2024 Budget Bill, Pheu Thai list-MP Anusorn Iamsa-ad said.

The coalition government commands 314 votes, and they were enough to secure the bill's approval in the first reading. Therefore, it did not need to seek votes from opposition parties, he said.

The first reading of the 3.48-trillion- baht fiscal bill was passed with 311 MPs voting in its favour, including three MPs from the opposition Thai Sang Thai Party (TST).

"MPs are elected to represent the people, so they are duty-bound to respect the people," Mr Anusorn said. "They may vote against the party's stance, but not against the people's will."

Pheu Thai's Phumtham Wechayachai on Sunday played down concerns about a disagreement in the government after Chartthaipattana Party Prapat Potasuthon voted against the bill.

Mr Phumtham believed it was likely a technical error and the matter would not undermine government unity.

Chartthaipattana Party key figures, including leader Varawut Silpa-archa, however, apologised for the incident.

Regarding the opposition MPs voting in support of the bill, Mr Phumtham said it was not unusual if they believed the bill was for the country's best interests.

He added that the 72-member committee set up to examine the budget bill will meet today to select the chair, deputies, spokespeople and other officials.

Adisak Kaeomungkhunsab, TST MP for Udon Thani who voted in favour of the bill, said on Sunday he did so because he wanted the budget to arrive in his region as soon as possible since the 2024 expenditure plan was already long overdue.

He said he was not offered any benefits in exchange for his vote and he had explained his reason to his party.

The TST plans to launch an ethics probe into the three MPs.